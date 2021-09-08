US President Joe Biden is certain that despite China having problems with the Taliban, The country would sort some kind of arrangement with the group. Scroll to know more

New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: The President of United States Joe Biden on Tuesday said that he is certain that China has a "real problem" with the Taliban and China along with other countries would try to work out some kind of arrangement with them. US President was asked if he was worried that China would fund the group?

To which Biden said, "China has a real problem with the Taliban. So they're going to try to work out some arrangement with the Taliban, I'm sure. As does Pakistan, as does Russia, as does Iran. They're all trying to figure out what do they do now."

Earlier, The United States and the group of seven allies had agreed to respond to the Taliban in a similar manner and Washington has blocked the Taliban's access to the reserves that Afghanistan have in the NewYork Federal Reserve, to ensure the group lives up to their pledge to respect women's right and other international law.

This leverage of Washington over the Taliban will vanish if countries like China, Pakistan or Russia, and several others tried to fund the group.

China, before the fall of Kabul, had already prepared to recognize the Taliban as the legitimate ruler of Afghanistan, as the reports suggested.

Whether it's about violation of human rights or freedom of expression, the Taliban and China stand on the same platform as the former is way radical and conservative while the latter, despite having a long history of development, the communist regime still treats its people as a slave, as per reports.

Although China has not officially recognized the Taliban as Afghanistan's new rulers, Wang in July hosted Mullah Baradar, who has since been appointed as deputy prime minister in a bid to develop 'friendly relations with the group.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh