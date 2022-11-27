China Logs 39,791 Covid Cases In Record High For 4th Straight Day, Restrictions Triggers Public Agitation

People get tested at a nucleic acid testing site, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China, November 25, 2022. (Image: Reuters.)

China reported a record high of 39,791 new COVID-19 infections on November 26, of which 3,709 were symptomatic and 36,082 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That is compared with 35,183 new cases a day earlier â€“ 3,474 symptomatic and 31,709 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 39,506 new local cases, of which 3,648 were symptomatic and 35,858 were asymptomatic, up from 34,909 a day earlier.

There was one new death, versus none a day earlier, raising the total number of fatalities to 5,233.

As of November 26, mainland China had confirmed 307,802 cases with symptoms.

Chinese people demand an “End of Lockdown” ahead of the huge surge in COVID-19 cases. Public anger in China towards widening COVID-19 lockdowns across the country erupted into rare protests in China’s far western Xinjiang region and the country's capital of Beijing, as nationwide infections set another record.

Crowds took to the streets on Friday night in Xinjiang's capital of Urumqi, chanting "End the lockdown!" and pumping their fists in the air, after a deadly fire on Thursday triggered anger over their prolonged COVID-19 lockdown according to videos circulated on Chinese social media on Friday night.

In the capital of Beijing 2,700 km (1,678 miles) away, some residents under lockdown staged small-scale protests or confronted their local officials over movement restrictions placed on them, with some successfully pressuring them into lifting them ahead of a schedule.

