China’s Latest Covid-19 Wave Has Triggered Global Alarm; Here’s Why

Police guard an area to avoid mass gatherings during New Year's Eve celebration, amid the Covid-19 outbreak, in Wuhan. (Image Credit: Reuters.)

China is experiencing a huge surge in Covid-19 cases after lifting its zero-Covid policy and strict containment restrictions. The lack of information and transparency around China’s rapidly increasing outbreak is creating worries in a growing number of nations.

Here’s why China’s response to the current wave of coronavirus is sparking concern:

Official Data Unreliable

Beijing has acknowledged that since the mandatory mass testing was discontinued last month, it is "difficult" to track the extent of the outbreak. The National Health Commission has also stopped publishing daily cases of nationwide infection and death statistics.

After China scales back its disease management protocols on January 8, the responsibility of publishing Covid-related statistics has been transferred to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which will only release statistics once a month.

China has reported only 15 Covid deaths since the country began unwinding restrictions on December 7 and shortly after reducing the criteria by which virus-related deaths are registered.

This has sparked concerns that the official data may not fully reflect the wave of infections. The authorities acknowledged last week that the amount of data being collected is significantly less than it was when the mandatory mass PCR testing was in place.

The number of patients and bodies visiting Chinese hospitals and crematoriums is continuously increasing, with rural areas suffering particularly hard. Due to a lack of transparency on infection data, several nations, including the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, Israel, and Canada, announced last week that they were imposing testing restrictions on arrivals from China.

Inconsistent Estimates Of Cases

As the scope of the outbreak remained unclear, a few local and regional agencies started providing estimated total daily infection statistics last month. In the previous week, health officials in the wealthy coastal province of Zhejiang estimated that one million inhabitants were getting sick every day. At least 30 per cent of the population was reported to have the virus in Quzhou and Zhoushan.

Both the southern manufacturing hub of Dongguan and the eastern coastline city of Qingdao predicted up to 500,000 new cases every day. Zhang Wenhong, Shanghai’s top infectious diseases expert has also told state media that the megacity may have entered its peak period on December 22, with an estimated 10 million residents having contracted Covid.

Health officials feared that 250 million individuals had been infected in China in the first 20 days of December, it is also revealed in documents which were leaked last month from a meeting of health officials.

Airfinity, a health risk analysis firm forecast 11,000 deaths and 1.8 million infections per day with a total of 1.7 million fatalities by the end of April.

New Variants

Many countries across the world have expressed their concerns over potential new variants as a reason to screen Chinese travellers for Covid-19. However, there is no evidence of new strains emerging from the current wave.

Xu Wenbo, a top CDC official said last month that China was developing a national genetic database using Covid samples obtained from hospital surveillance to track mutations. In response to popular concerns that the Delta variation may still be spreading, Chinese health authorities have recently stated that the Omicron subvariants BA.5.2 and BF.7 are most common in Beijing.

Chinese health authorities also said that Omicron remained the most dominant strain in Shanghai. On an independent podcast last month, University of Hong Kong virologist Jin Dong-yan argued that there is no reason to worry about the possibility of a more deadly new version appearing in China.

Many places all over the world have experienced (large-scale infection) but a more deadly or pathogenic variant did not emerge afterwards," AFP quoted Jin as saying.

(With Agency Inputs.)