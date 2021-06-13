China Blast: State-run CGTN-TV said that the blast took place around 6.30 am local time in the Zhangwan district of Shiyan city.

Beijing (China) | Jagran News Desk: At least 11 people lost their lives while 37 others were seriously injured in a gas pipe explosion at a residential community in central China's Hubei Province on Sunday.

Asking people not to panic, the officials said that 144 people had been evacuated following the deadly blast. They, however, have said that the death toll is expected to rise as "many" people are still trapped inside the rubble.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added to it soon)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma