Beijing (China) | Jagran News Desk: Central China is going through the worst natural calamity in the recent years as 16 people -- 12 in Zhengzhou and four in Gongyi -- have died while around 2 lakh have been evacuated flood-hit areas of Henan province.

"As of 7 am on July 21, almost 200,000 people were evacuated in an emergency and 36,000 city residents were affected by the disaster," authorities in Zhengzhou city said, as reported by AFP.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said the flood situation in central China's Henan province is "extremely severe". "Some reservoirs had their dams burst... causing serious injury, loss of life and property damage. The flood control situation is extremely severe," he said, as reported by AFP.

Meanwhile, photos and videos of floods in Henan province have also surfaced online, where people can be seen walking in chest-high levels of water on roads and at train stations. The local authorities said that this kind of flood is a "once in 100 years" event.

In one such image, people travelling in the subway were seen standing in chest-deep water. The floods have also led to power outages in the city's 'Line Five' during the commuter rush hour.

"Water was leaking from the cracks in the door, more and more of it, all of us who could stood on the subway seats," said a woman Weibo.

The situation of flood became grim when on Tuesday, the rainfall and strong winds in the Zhengzhou and other places in Henan province took an intensifying turn and several dams and reservoirs were at the state of being ruptured. Due to the crisis, various flights and trains have to suspend their operation in many parts of the Henan.

