New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Chinese city of Jinan has detected a new coronavirus on the packets of frozen beef and tripe, according to reports. The frozen foods came to China from Brazil, New Zealand and Bolivia and the virus was detected during the testing on frozen foods.

These foods were imported by a unit of Guotai International Group and Shanghai Zhongli Development Trade, said Jinan Municipal Health Commission in a statement released on Saturday, as per the report.

The frozen food packets had arrived in China via entry ports of Shanghai's Yangshan port customs and outer port customs. However, officials in Jinan city, where the virus on frozen foods was found, have not named the companies that sent these products.

Following the detection, more than 7,500 people who might have come in contact with the contaminated products, were tested for the virus. They have reportedly tested negative in the first tests.

Notably, China has ramped up it's testing of frozen foods amid several cases of the virus being detected on such packages. Last week, China had suspended fish imports from an Indian company for one week following the detection of coronavirus on frozen cuttlefish.

According to a report by Reuters, the frozen fish packages were shipped by India's Basu International and the imports will resume automatically after one week, the agency quoted China's General Administration of Customs.

China was the first country where the novel coronavirus was first detected. The Chinese city of Wuhan is considered the place of origin of the virus that causes Covid-19 disease. Since its first outbreak in December last year, the virus has reached almost all the countries in the world and killed more than a million people globally.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma