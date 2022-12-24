Millions Test Covid Positive In China, Shanghai Asks Residents To Stay Indoors On Christmas

As fears mounted over spread of Covid-19 in China after curbs were lifted, authorities in Sanghai urged citizens to stay indoors over the Christmas weekend. Sanghai, which is the country's most populous city, has been witnessing a worrying spike in coronavirus cases, and thus the authorities sought toned-down Christmas celebrations.

While Christmas is not a traditional festival of China, it is still widely celebrated, especially among the youth. Appealing to the young population, a branch of the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission on Saturday advised against taking part in crowded gatherings. The warnings came as the country records low temperatures and the coronavirus is known to spread easily in crowds.

China has been reporting a massive rise in Covid-19 cases, led by Omicron variant BF.7, as the communist nation abruptly ended its zero-Covid policy. The surge in Covid cases have been attributed to China's move to suddenly lift strict testing requirements and travel restrictions.

While several people welcomed the easing of norms, reports suggest a sudden spike in infections, leading to heavy burden on the unprepared health system. As millions get infected, hospitals are scrambling for beds and blood. The pharmacies are under pressure to provide the essential drugs and authorities are racing to build clinics.

In Shanghai, every year a large Christmas-themed market comes up in a luxury shopping area along Nanjing West Road, and restaurants and retailers offer promotions to drum up business. However, the spread of Omicron variant has led to dampening of celebrations and spirits.

Several Shanghai restaurants cancelled Christmas parties normally held for regulars, while hotels have capped reservations due to staff shortages, said Jacqueline Mocatta, who works in the hospitality industry.

"There's only a certain amount of customers we can accept given our manpower, with a majority of team members who are unwell at the moment," she said.

Official Data Questioned

Infections in China are likely more than a million a day with deaths at more than 5,000 a day, in "stark contrast" to official data, British-based health data firm Airfinity said this week.

China's national health authority on Saturday reported 4,128 daily symptomatic COVID-19 infections, and no deaths for a fourth consecutive day.

Bloomberg News reported on Friday that nearly 37 million people may have been infected with Covid-19 on a single day this past week, citing estimates from the government's top health authority.

The emergency hotline in Taiyuan in the northern province of Shanxi was receiving over 4,000 calls a day, a local media outlet said on Saturday.

Taiyuan authorities urged residents to call the number only for medical emergencies, saying guidance about COVID "does not fall within the scope of the hotline."

A health official in Qingdao said the port city was seeing roughly 500,000 daily infections, media reported on Friday.

In Wuhan, the central city where COVID emerged three years ago, media reported on Friday that the local blood repository had just 4,000 units, enough to last two days. The repository called on people to "roll up their sleeves and donate blood."