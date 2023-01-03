'Unreasonable': China Opposes Entry Restrictions Against Its Travellers Amid Covid Spike

Patients lie on beds in a hallway in the emergency department of Zhongshan Hospital, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Shanghai, China January 3, 2023. (REUTERS)

China on Tuesday said Covid restrictions imposed against Chinese travellers by some nations lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign minsitry, said we are "firmly opposed to such practices" and will take corresponding measures accordingly.

Several nations, including India, Australia, France among others have issued strict guidelines for travellers from China as Covid cases explode in the country. Most of these countries have demanded a negative RT-PCR test report from those coming from China.

However, the Chinese state media downplayed the severity of the surge in coronavirus infections.

China's sudden decision to lift curbs and end its 'zero-Covid' policy on December 7 has come under the scanner as the cases spiral out of control. Further, doubts have been raised on the accuracy of data on Covid cases and mortality, prompting curbs by worried nations.

The 'zero COVID' approach championed by Xi Jinping, faced the strongest show of public defiance in his decade-old presidency and coinciding with the slowest growth in China in nearly half a century.

As the virus spreads unchecked, funeral parlours have reported a spike in demand for their services and international health experts predict at least one million deaths in the world's most populous country this year.

China reported three new COVID deaths for Monday, taking its official death toll since the pandemic began to 5,253. On Tuesday, the People's Daily, the Communist Party's official newspaper, cited Chinese experts as saying the illness caused by the virus was relatively mild for most people.

"Severe and critical illnesses account for 3 per cent to 4 per cent of infected patients currently admitted to designated hospitals in Beijing," Tong Zhaohui, vice president of the Beijing Chaoyang Hospital, told the newspaper.

Kang Yan, head of West China Tianfu Hospital of Sichuan University, said that in the past three weeks, a total of 46 patients had been admitted to intensive care units, or about 1% of symptomatic infections. The emergencies area at the Zhongshan Hospital in Shanghai was packed with patients on Tuesday, most of them elderly, a Reuters witness said.

Some were in beds in the corridor, covered with blankets and receiving IV treatment, while dozens were queuing around them, waiting to be seen by a doctor. It was unclear how many were there with COVID.