China Covid: Demand For Indian Generic Drugs 'Paxlovid' Skyrockets Amid Surge In Infections

AMID the massive rise in covid-19 cases in China, the demand for Indian generic drugs has shot in the country with Chinese experts cautioning that fake versions of these drugs are flooding the market. Beijing will shortly begin supplying Pfizer's Covid-19 medication Paxlovid to the community health centres in the coming days, CNN reported citing state media.

China’s National Health Security Administration said on Sunday that Pfizer's Paxlovid oral medication, which is used to treat Covid-19, could not be included in the “register of drugs in the basic medical insurance”, because the company’s quotation was too high, media reported, as quoted by ANI.

Paxlovid remains the only foreign Covid drug that has been approved by China's regulator for nationwide use, but access to the medicine is a challenging process. As per the state-run China News Service, community doctors would dispense the medicine to Covid-19 patients after getting trained and also disseminate information on how to use it.

"We have received a notice from officials but it is not clear when the drug will arrive," CNN cited a worker at a local community health centre in Beijing's Xicheng district as saying.

According to the Chinese media report, at least four generic drugs produced in India have been listed for sale in the recent week. These medicines include Primovir, Paxista, Molnunat, and Molnatris. "On the Chinese e-commerce platforms... At least four generic Covid drugs produced in India -- Primovir, Paxista, Molnunat, and Molnatris -- have been listed for sale in recent weeks. Primovir and Paxista are both generic versions of Paxlovid, while the other two are generic versions of Molnipiravir," Chinese media outlet Sixth Tone reported.

China is grappling with a sudden surge in coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variants. Last month, the government relaxed its stringent "zero-Covid" policy which resulted in aniti government protests. According to the officials, the Omicron variant is not as lethal as the Delta, which caused massive fatalities all over the world.

The Chinese government has also announced the release of the people detained for Covid-related cases. According to the notice by the government, any property that had been seized should be released, while quarantine and control measures at the state borders will also no longer be criminalised.

(With ANI Inputs)