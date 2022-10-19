China Blocks India-US Bid To Designate LeT's Shahid Mahmood As 'Global Terrorist'

China on Wednesday blocked a proposal moved at the United Nations by India and supported by the United States to list Lashkar-e-Taiba member Shahid Mahmood as a "global terrorist" for the fourth time. India and the US moved the proposal on Wednesday to blacklist Pakistan-based Mahmood under the 1267 Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Security Council.

The United States Department of Treasury had designated Mahmood and another LeT leader, Muhammad Sarwar, in December 2016 as part of the action “to disrupt Lashkar-e Taiba's (LeT) fundraising and support networks.” It is important to note that the decision to hold appears at a time when UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is in India, where he paid homage to the victims of the 26/11 attack in Mumbai. The terror attack was carried out by the LeT killing over 160 people, including American citizens.

Beijing, which appears to be an all-weather friend of Islamabad, has placed holds and blocks on bids by India and its allies to list Pakistan-based terrorists. Here's a look at the times when China vetoed to block listing of terrorists operating from Pakistan:

Earlier, in June this year, China put a hold, at the last moment, on a joint proposal by India and the US to blacklist Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki under the 1267 Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.

Also, back in August, China blocked a proposal by the US and India to blacklist the senior leader of Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) Abdul Rauf Azhar. Makki is a US-designated terrorist and brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Taiba head and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

New Delhi and Washington had put in a joint proposal to designate Makki as a global terrorist under the 1267 ISIL and Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council but again Beijing placed a hold on this proposal at the last minute.

In May 2019, India had won a huge diplomatic win at the UN when the global body designated Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist”, a decade after India had first approached the world body on the issue. China being a veto-wielding permanent member of the UN Security Council, was the sole hold-out in the 15-nation body on the proposal to blacklist Azhar, blocking attempts by placing a "technical hold".