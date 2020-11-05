China on Thursday temporarily suspended the entry of foreign nationals in India with a valid Chinese visa or residence permit amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

News Delhi | Jagran News Desk: China on Thursday temporarily suspended the entry of foreign nationals in India with a valid Chinese visa or residence permit amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Foreigners holding Chinese diplomatic, service, courtesy, and C visas, however, will not be affected by the decision, the country's embassy in New Delhi said in a statement.

“The suspension is a temporary measurement that China has to adopt to deal with the current pandemic. China will make further adjustments and announcements in accordance with the ongoing pandemic situation,” the Embassy said in a statement.

In some of the most stringent border restrictions imposed by a nation since the outbreak of the pandemic, China has also barred entry to non-Chinese visitors from Britain, Belgian, and the Philippines and demanded the travellers from France, the US and Germany present results of additional health tests, as per a report by Reuters.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassies in the United Kingdom, Belgium and the Philippines have released similar statements announcing restrictions on travellers from these three countries.

"We are concerned by the abruptness of the announcement and the blanket ban on entry and await further clarification on when it will be lifted," said the British chamber of Commerce in China.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja