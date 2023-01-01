China Accuses United States Of Distorting Facts After Aircraft Clash

A Chinese military plane came within 20 feet of a US Air Force aircraft, in this still image taken from a video. (Image Credit: Reuters.)

A US military plane involved in a confrontation with Chinese aircraft in disputed southern waters last week had violated international law and put the safety of Chinese pilots at risk, a defence ministry spokesman said.

The US military said on Thursday that a Chinese Navy J-11 fighter jet had come within 10 feet (3 metres) of a US air force RC-135 aircraft on December 21, forcing it to take evasive manoeuvres to avoid a collision.

But Tian Junli, spokesman for China's Southern Theatre Command, said in a statement late on Saturday that the United States had misled the public about the incident near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea.

He said the US plane violated international law, disregarded repeated warnings by China and made dangerous approaches that threatened the safety of China's aircraft.

"The United States deliberately misleads public opinion... in an attempt to confuse the international audience," Tian said.

We solemnly request the US side to restrain the actions of frontline naval and air forces, strictly abide by related international laws and agreements, and prevent accidents in the sea and the air."

China claims almost the entire South China Sea as its sovereign territory, but parts of it are contested by Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei.

In the past, China has said that the United States sending ships and aircraft into the South China Sea is not good for peace. US military planes and ships routinely carry out surveillance operations and travel through the region.

Relations between China and the United States have been tense, with friction between the world's two largest economies over everything from Taiwan and China's human rights record to its military activity in the South China Sea.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan in August infuriated China, which saw it as a US attempt to interfere in its internal affairs. China subsequently launched military drills near the island.

The United States has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan but is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.