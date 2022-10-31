'Chief Twit' Elon Musk Dissolves Twitter Board, Becomes Sole Director

ELON Musk, the new CEO of Twitter, has dissolved the board of the microblogging site and is now the sole director of the social media giant.

According to a recent filing, all former board members have been fired from their positions, leaving only Musk as a director.

In accordance with the same SEC filing that was made public on Monday, the action was taken on Thursday as part of Musk's $44 billion purchase of the company.

Bret Taylor, the board's current chairman, and Parag Agrawal, the organization's recently fired CEO, had previously served on it. In total, the number of directors were nine.

Within days of purchasing and taking control of the company, Musk has already made a number of significant adjustments.

A council that reviews content moderation decisions will be established, a sizable number of personnel will be let go, and previously banned users may be allowed to rejoin the platform, among other suggestions.

Twitter intends to increase the cost of Twitter Blue from five dollars (£4.30) to twenty dollars (£17) a month, with verified users having 90 days to sign up or risk losing their blue tick, according to numerous sources in the US.

Twitter has not commented on the plans, but Musk said that the "whole verification process is being revamped right now" in response to user inquiries on the site about verification.

Only a small number of nations throughout the world—excluding the UK—offer Twitter Blue, which gives subscribers access to extra features including the ability to modify tweets after they've been sent in some regions.

There were rumours that Musk may turn to subscription services to increase Twitter's revenue, which is now mostly dependent on advertising.

After taking over the company, Musk‘s first few days in charge of the company have been eventful with everyday ending with new decisions.