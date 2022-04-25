Kyiv| Jagran World Desk: More than 36 years after the disaster that made its name infamous, the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Station still holds an uneasy fascination for a lot of people out there. The deadliest night of April 26, 1986, changed the fate of people living in a town called Pripyat, in modern-day Ukraine. The year witnessed one of the most horrific nuclear disasters as a flawed reactor design that was operated with inadequately trained personnel blew at 1:23 in the night on April 26. The explosion in the nuclear power plant spread a radioactive cloud over large parts of the Soviet Union, now the territories of Belarus, Ukraine, and the Russian Federation.

The devastating explosion claimed millions of lives of people living in the three countries which were exposed to the radiation. On the night of April 16, the people working in the nuclear power plant failed to execute an experiment as per their plan, which resulted in a terrible nuclear accident. Two Chernobyl plant workers died on the spot due to the massive explosion, whereas 28 people lost their lives within a few weeks due to acute radiation syndrome.

What happened on the night of April 26, 1986?

The disaster unfolded at 1:23 AM in the night. An experiment was being conducted at Unit 4 of the reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear power station, while the experiment was being conducted, the technicians at the power plant had shut the power regulating system of the reactor along with other emergency safety measures. The reactor kept running at 7 per cent power as the technicians had pulled out the control rods from the core.

Along with this action, a couple of other failures resulted in the core going out of control. Moments after the core went out of control, a huge explosion in the reactor took place causing the heavy material lid of the reactor to blow. In the graphite reactor, a fire broke out, and due to the explosion, the radioactive material leaked into the air. This caused huge environmental destruction and claimed millions of lives.

After the disaster, the town of Pripyat became a ghost town as people were evacuated from the place. Back in 1991, unit 2 of Chernobyl witnessed a fire, after which it was close. Later in 1996, Unit 1 of the plant was also shut down. Unit 3 of the power plant remained open till the year 2000, when the nuclear power plant was decommissioned.

Even after three decades after the horrific incident, the horrors of the accident continue to haunt people who experience the devastation of the night.

