Charles III To be Proclaimed As Britain's King On Saturday

Britain's Charles III will be officially proclaimed as British King in a ceremony on Saturday, September 10, office of Canada's governor general said on Friday. The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) at Rideau Hall, the official residence of the British-appointed governor-general, who acts on behalf of the monarch.

King Charles' proclamation will be a grand event and the announcement for the same came after he vowed in his first speech to mourning subjects that he would emulate his "darling mama", Queen Elizabeth II.

In the ceremony, the King will make a personal declaration about the death of the Queen and make an oath to preserve the Church of Scotland - because in Scotland there is a division of powers between church and state.

The official proclamation ceremony would be attended by Queen Consort Camilla, and the King's son, William, the new Prince of Wales.

Post his official proclamation, further public proclamations would take place from a balcony at St James's Palace and the City of London. Also, senior members of government will swear an oath to King Charles III in the House of Commons.

Soon after his official proclamation, all the lowered flags in the UK in mourning for the late Queen will fly full-mast. A wave of further proclamations will take place across the UK until Sunday, and then the flags will return to half-mast.

Charles, 73, automatically became king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms, including Canada, when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, died on Thursday at age 96.

On Friday, King Charles III bid an emotional farewell to his mother Queen Elizabeth in his address to the nation. He also expressed that Prince William and his wife Catherine - as the new Prince and Princess of Wales - "continue to inspire and lead our national conversation".