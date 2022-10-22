'Certified Thief': Pakistan PM lauds Toshakhana Disqualification Verdict On Imran Khan

PAKISTAN Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday lauded the decision of the country's election commission to disqualify Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, as a Member of the National Assembly, in the Toshakhana case.



Imran Khan was proven to be a "certified thief and a liar" by Pakistan Election Commission, Shehbaz Sharif was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune.



"Nation would have respected him more if he had deposited the money from selling the gifts in the national treasury," he said while referring to Imran's disqualification.



The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in its verdict in the Toshakhana case, on Friday, disqualified PTI chief and former PM Imran Khan and ruled that he is no more a Member of the National Assembly.



The ECP stated that Imran Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices, Geo News reported.



Last month, in the Toshakhana case hearing, Imran Khan's counsel admitted that his client had sold at least four presents he had received during 2018-19.



"The gifts were sold for PKR 58 million and their receipts were enclosed with the income tax returns filed by my client," the lawyer apprised the ECP. Meanwhile, in August, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) filed the reference claiming that Khan had paid for only some items that he took home from the 'Toshakhana', but most items that he took from the government treasure house was done so without paying for them.



Pakistan media reports said Khan did not disclose the gifts he took and concealed the information in his statements.



Last month, the former Pakistan Prime Minister reportedly sold three expensive watches from the government treasure house collectively worth more than 154 million Pakistani rupees (PKR) to a local watch dealer.



Imran Khan reportedly earned millions of rupees from these jewel-class watches gifted to him by foreign dignitaries, The News International newspaper reported.



The most expensive watch worth over PKR 101 million was retained by Khan at 20 per cent of its value after his PTI government amended the rules and settled the gift retention price at 50 per cent of its original value.



Earlier in April, Shehbaz Sharif accused his predecessor Imran Khan of selling Toshakhana gifts worth PKR 140 million in Dubai.