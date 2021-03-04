The 31-year-old, who was sitting in his truck, rushed out to the spot and climbed onto a tile roof at the bottom level of the building to catch the girl.

Hanoi (Vietnam) | Jagran News Desk: The old saying, "Not all heroes wear capes", came true in Vietnam's Hanoi recently after a delivery person, who has been identified as Nguyen Ngoc Manhm, saved the life of a two-year-old girl who fell from the balcony of her residence on the twelfth floor.

According to local media reports, the incident happened on February 28 when Manhm saw the girl hanging from her balcony. The 31-year-old, who was sitting in his truck, rushed out to the spot and climbed onto a tile roof at the bottom level of the building to catch the girl.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social where the man can be seen catching the toddler. "A delivery man, 31, has become a real-life superhero after saving a two-year-old girl as she falls from the 12th floor of a 16-story building in Hanoi, Vietnam. The lucky baby was taken to a nearby hospital while the superhero delivery man suffered a slight sprain," a Twitter user said while sharing the video of the incident.

A delivery man, 31, has become a real-life #superhero after saving a two-year-old girl as she falls from the 12th floor of a 16-story building in Hanoi, #Vietnam.

The lucky baby was taken to a nearby hospital while the superhero delivery man suffered a slight sprain. pic.twitter.com/0IZW1ZEFiL — Bogar khattak (@Bogar_Khattak) March 2, 2021

Speaking to Vietnam Times, Manhm said that got out of his truck after seeing the girl and moved to a spot to catch the baby. He, however, told Vietnam Times that blood was leaking from the girl's mouth when he caught her.

"When the incident happened I did not think much. Seeing the baby I immediately thought of my daughter at home and hurriedly tried to save her," he was quoted by Vietnam Times as saying.

"Everything happened within a minute. I didn't understand how I could scale the roof that quickly. I couldn't believe I saved the girl's life," he added.

"[My life] has not just changed - my life has turned upside down. Normally my Facebook posts draw only a few dozen responses, now I get tens of thousands," he told Vietnam Times.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma