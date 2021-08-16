Afghanistan Conflict: The US military has taken over the security at the Kabul airport to execute the massive airlift of diplomat presence in Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover of the capital city.

Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: As Taliban established its rule in Afghanistan, shocking visuals have started coming out as thousands of desperate people tried to flee the country. On Monday, this caused chaos at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul after all civilian flights were suspended.

Soon after this, a shocking video emerged on social media in which two people were seen falling to death from an aircraft flying from Kabul. Though the video has gone viral on social media, Jagran English cannot verify its veracity.

Unbelievable and tragic, two people who tied themselves to an airplane wheel falling from high as the aircraft takes off. Via @AsvakaNews#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/PXAmCxautu — Ali Hashem علي هاشم (@alihashem_tv) August 16, 2021

Meanwhile, media reports have claimed that the two men had tied themselves to the wheels of a US military aircraft in a desperate attempt to flee Afghanistan. However, the two men fell to their death.

Reports have claimed that the US military aircraft was evacuating its personnel from the country. Meanwhile, TOLOnews has shared a video where people could be seen running on the tarmac of the Kabul Airport as a US military aircraft attempts to take off.

Video: People run on tarmac of Kabul international airport as a US military aircraft attempts to take off. pic.twitter.com/9qA36HS0WQ — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 16, 2021

5 killed amid chaos at Kabul Airport

Earlier in the day, five people were killed in chaos at the Kabul Airport after the US troops present there fired shots in the air to control the situation. However, it is not known yet how the victims died.

"The crowd was out of control. The firing was only done to defuse the chaos," Reuters quoted an official as saying.

The US military has taken over the security at the Kabul airport to execute the massive airlift of diplomat presence in Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover of the capital city. Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had informed that the President has sent additional forces to ensure an orderly and safe evacuation of the US diplomatic presence in Kabul.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma