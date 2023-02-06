Catastrophic Earthquakes Take Several Thousand Lives In Turkey, Syria; Here's Why These Quakes Were So Deadly

People search through rubble following an earthquake in Turkey (Image-Reuters)

HORRORS of three deadly earthquakes surrounded Turkey and Syria on Monday as over 2300 people lost their lives. In the last 24 hours, a 7.8 and 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck central Turkey and a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey. The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck the nation is likely to be one of the deadliest this decade with a more than 100 km (62 miles) rupture between the Anatolian and Arabian plates, as per seismologists.

The epicentre was about 26 km east of the Turkish city of Nurdagi at a depth of about 18 km on the East Anatolian Fault. The quake radiated towards the northeast, bringing devastation to central Turkey and Syria.

Only three earthquakes have registered above 6.0 on the Richter Scale since 1970 in the area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. But in 1822, a 7.0 quake hit the region, killing an estimated 20,000 people.

How bad was this earthquake?

On average, there are fewer than 20 quakes over 7.0 magnitude in any year, making Monday's event severe.

Compared with the 6.2 earthquakes that hit central Italy in 2016 and killed some 300 people, the Turkey-Syria earthquake released 250 times as much energy, according to Joanna Faure Walker, head of the University College London Institute for Risk and Disaster Reduction.

Only two of the deadliest earthquakes from 2013 to 2022 were of the same magnitude as Monday's quake.

But why was this earthquake so bad?

The East Anatolian Fault is a strike-slip fault. Researchers said the earthquake was a strike-slip quake, where two tectonic plates slide past each other horizontally, instead of moving up and down.

The San Andreas Fault in California is perhaps the world's most famous strike-slip fault, with scientists warning that a catastrophic quake is long overdue. The initial rupture for the Turkey-Syria earthquake kicked off at a relatively shallow depth.

Turkey had another major earthquake in January 2020 — a magnitude 6.7 that caused significant damage.

"The shaking at the ground surface will have been more severe than for a deeper earthquake of the same magnitude at source," David Rothery, a planetary geoscientist at the Open University in Britain, said.

What kind of aftershocks can be expected?

Eleven minutes after the initial quake, the region was hit by a 6.7-magnitude aftershock. A 7.5-magnitude quake came hours later, followed by another 6.0 spasm in the afternoon.

"What we are seeing now is the activity is spreading to neighbouring faults," said Musson. "We expect seismicity to continue for a while."

After the deadly 1822 event, aftershocks carried on into the following year.

What might the final death count be?

Earthquakes of similar magnitudes in populated areas have killed thousands of people. Nepal's 7.8-magnitude earthquake in 2015 claimed nearly 9,000 lives.

"It's not going to be good," said Musson. "It will be in the thousands, and could be in the tens of thousands." Cold winter weather, he added, means that people trapped under rubble have less chance at survival.