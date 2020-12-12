A woman was driving the vehicle and stayed at the scene after the incident. The police have taken her in the custody.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A car hit around 6 people in New York, who were protesting the detention of immigrants, resulting in serious injuries but not life-threatening, according to local media reports. According to the New York Police Department, the vehicle hit multiple people in Manhattan's Murray Hill area at 21:08 GMT.

"An unknown number of people have been injured. They have been taken to various hospitals. It is not thought that any of the injuries are life-threatening," an NYPD spokesperson said.

A woman was driving the vehicle and stayed at the scene after the incident. The police have taken her in the custody. The police said that it was "too early to tell" whether it was intentional or a traffic accident.

The incident happened when a car hit the people who were protesting against the detention of immigrants by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Initially, it was said to be a Black Lives Matter demonstration.

Local media initially reported that the protest had been a Black Lives Matter demonstration and there were around 50 people present at the site when the incident took place.

"They hit, to my knowledge, at least six of our non-violent protesters," one eyewitness told the local media, adding that she ran out of the car's way.

"I heard people screaming... I looked behind me, (and) a woman is plowing through," she said.

"I look up, the car is speeding, people are trying to run. There were bodies and people fleeing to people sitting on the sidewalks who got hit."

The police have advised people to avoid the Manhattan area in view of the accident involving pedestrians.

"Please avoid the area of 3rd Avenue & 39 Avenue in Manhattan due to a vehicle collision involving multiple pedestrians. Information at this time is preliminary, updates to follow" the NYPD wrote on Twitter.





