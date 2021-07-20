Canada also has urged its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel outside its borders until further notice.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Canadian aviation authorities on Tuesday announced that the country has suspended all flights from India till August 21 as the concerns over the possible third wave of the deadly pathogen haunt health authorities across the globe. Canada also has urged its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel outside its borders until further notice.

As per the official communication from the Canadian government, flyers coming to Canada from India via an indirect route will need a pre-departure negative COVID-19 molecular test result from a third country before continuing their journey to Canada.

In the case of travellers who have previously tested positive for COVID-19, proof of a positive COVID-19 molecular test conducted between 14 and 90 days prior to departure must be provided. This too has to be obtained from a third country prior to return

