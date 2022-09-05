Mass Stabbing In Canada's Saskatchewan Leaves 10 Dead And Dozen Injured; 2 Suspects Identified

A police forensics team investigates a crime scene after multiple people were killed and injured in a stabbing spree in Weldon, Saskatchewan, Canada. (Photo: Reuters)

At least 10 people lost their lives while 15 others were left injured in a stabbing spree in Canada's Saskatchewan province on Sunday (local time), said the police while adding that it has identified two suspects and launched a manhunt to catch them.

The suspects have been identified as 31-year-old Damien Sanderson and 30-year-old Myles Sanderson. Their pictures have been released by the police but no further details about their motive or the victims.

The police said the suspects were spotted in Regina and were seen traveling in a black Nissan Rogue. "It appears that some of the victims may have been targeted, and some may be random. So to speak to a motive would be extremely difficult at this point in time," Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said.

"It is horrific what has occurred in our province today," she said, adding that there are 13 crime scenes where either deceased or injured people were found.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the Saskatchewan incident "horrific and heartbreaking." "The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. I'm thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured," he tweeted.

James Smith Cree Nation is an indigenous community with a population of about 3,400 people largely engaged in farming, hunting and fishing. Weldon is a village of some 200 people.

The nation's elected elders declared a state of emergency "in response to the numerous murders and assaults on members of the James Smith Cree Nation," and established two emergency operations centers, the nation said in a statement.

The first stabbings were reported at 5:40 a.m. (1140 GMT) and within three hours police issued a province-wide dangerous persons alert. By the afternoon, similar alerts were also issued in Saskatchewan's neighboring provinces Alberta and Manitoba.

Police bulletins urged people to report any suspicious people and to take precautions including sheltering in place, while warning against picking up hitchhikers or approaching suspicious people.

"Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence," one advisory said.

A police alert issued shortly after midday said they may be in Regina, one of the province's largest cities, where a large police presence was already mobilized because of a Canadian football game at Mosaic Stadium near the center of town.

However, Blackmore said it was unknown where the suspects might be headed or if they had changed vehicles.

"It is horrific what has occurred in our province today," Blackmore said, calling the attacks one of the largest if not the largest in recent history in the province.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority activated an emergency response bringing in additional staff to treat to victims, later declaring it over as "the risk of a high influx of patient transfers due to this situation is no longer prominent."

"We can confirm that multiple people have been triaged and cared for at multiple sites and that a call for additional staff to help respond to this situation has occurred," the health authority said in a statement.

(With inputs from Reuters)