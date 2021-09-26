New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Following a decline in Covid-19 cases in India, Canada on Sunday decided to lift a month-long ban on direct passenger flights from the country. Earlier, due to the devastating second wave of Covid-19 in India, Canada had banned all direct flights to and from the country. Earlier on September 24, the Canadian government had extended the curbs on all direct commercial and private passenger flights flying from India till September 26.



"As of September 27, 2021, direct flights from India to Canada will resume," the Government of Canada said in a release.



Guidelines that needs to be followed passengers while travelling from India to Canada:



1. Passengers should have a negative Covid-19 molecular test from Genestrings Laboratory at the Indira Gandhi International Airport Delhi.



2. The report should be taken within 18 hours of the scheduled departure.



3. Before boarding the flight, air operators will have a look at the traveller’s test results to ensure that he/she is eligible for flying to Canada.



4. Passengers who have received both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine have to upload their information on the ArriveCAN mobile app or website. If the passenger does not upload the information then he/she will not be allowed to board the flight.



5. Passengers who are travelling to Canada from India via indirect route will be required to submit a pre-departure negative COVID-19 molecular test result from a third country before continuing their journey to Canada.



However, there are certain countries that are not allowing entry or transit of passengers arriving from India or of those passengers who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past. Meanwhile, all the international airports or third countries might not be equipped with Covid -19 testing for passengers in transit. If in case a passenger test positive during his/her transit then they have to face local quarantine regulations or be returned to their point of departure.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen