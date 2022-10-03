Canada Denies Vandalism At Bhagavad Gita Park In Toronto After India Demands 'Hate Crime' Probe

HOURS after the Indian High Commission in Canada condemned the vandalism of the Bhagvad Gita park in Toronto and demanded a probe into the matter, Canadian authorities have denied any vandalism and clarified that the reported blank sign was left during the repair work. The park – previously called Troyers Park – was renamed as Shri Bhagavad Gita Park and unveiled on September 28.

Taking note of the incident, the Indian High Commission in Canada condemned and called it a "hate crime". "We condemn the hate crime at the Shri Bhagvad Gita Park in Brampton. We urge Canadian authorities & Peel Regional Police to investigate and take prompt action on the perpetrators."

The Mayor of Brampton, Patrick Brown also tweeted, "We are aware that the recently unveiled Shri Bhagavad Gita Park sign has been vandalized. We have zero tolerance for this. We have flagged this to Peel Regional Police for further investigation. Our Parks department is working to resolve and correct the sign as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, Peel Regional Police also responded to the matter and said "There was no evidence of vandalism to the permanent sign or any park structure." "Permanent sign is still waiting for the lettering to be applied and it was a temporary park sign used in the park naming ceremony," Peel Police tweeted.

On October 1, Patrick Brown, Councillors, and members of the community gathered to unveil the renaming of Brampton's Troyers Park to Shri Bhagavad Gita Park. Brampton is a Mosaic, and this renaming commemorates the Hindu community and all they contribute to the city, the City of Brampton said.

Incidentally, India had on September 23 issued an advisory for Indian nationals and students in Canada to remain vigilant amid increasing incidents of crimes and anti-India activities in the country. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in its statement, said Indian missions in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to probe these crimes.

"There has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence, and anti-India activities in Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs and our High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action," the MEA said in a statement.

The statement also stressed that "the perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada." "In view of the increasing incidences of crimes as described above, Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant," the statement added.

