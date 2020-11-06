In a virtual session of 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA), the world body said that countries with "robust health emergency preparedness infrastructure" were able to control the COVID-19 infection quickly, warning that nations should "not backslide on critical health goals".

New York (USA) | Jagran News Desk: With several countries announcing a lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has expressed hopes that the COVID-19 pandemic "can be defeated with solutions and solidarity". However, it has cautioned the leaders across the globe, saying that the "world must prepare for the next pandemic".

In a virtual session of 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA), the world body said that countries with "robust health emergency preparedness infrastructure" were able to control the COVID-19 infection quickly, warning that nations should "not backslide on critical health goals".

"Although this is a global crisis, many countries and cities have successfully prevented or controlled transmission with a comprehensive, evidence-based approach. For the first time, the world has rallied behind a plan to accelerate the development of the vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics we need, and to ensure they are available to all countries on the basis of equity. The Access to Covid-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator is delivering real results," it said in a press release.

Lauding several countries for containing the spread of coronavirus, the WHO further noted that stabilisation in the world is only possible if countries pay "adequate attention to developing its healthcare services".

"The Covid-19 pandemic is a sobering reminder that health is the foundation of social, economic and political stability. It reminds us why WHO' 'triple billion' targets are so important, and why countries must pursue them with even more determination, collaboration and innovation," the WHO added.

The novel coronavirus was first reported in China's Wuhan last year. Since then, the deadly infection has claimed the lives of more than 12 lakh while it has affected over 4.87 crore.

The United States remains the worst-affected country with 234,944 deaths from 9,610,967 cases. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 161,736 deaths from 5,612,319 cases, India with 124,985 deaths from 8,411,724 cases, Mexico with 93,772 deaths from 949,197 cases, and the United Kingdom with 48,120 deaths from 1,123,197 cases.

(With AFP inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma