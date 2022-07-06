Can British PM Boris Johnson Be Forced Out? How Would His Successor Be Chosen? All You Need To Know

In what could be a massive setback for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government, the country's Finance and Health Ministers - Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid - resigned from their positions. This came just days after Johnson's government survived a confidence vote that gave him 12 months of immunity from another one.

However, some lawmakers of the Conservative Party have been trying to change the party rules to shorten that immunity period. Other lawmakers had appealed to Johnson's top team of cabinet ministers to move against him.

HERE'S A LOOK AT OPTIONS FOR HOW JOHNSON COULD BE FORCED OUT:

1. Johnson could resign accepting the fact that he has lost the support of many members of his party and the cabinet. However, there are no chances of him deciding to do that.

2. Several members of the cabinet can choose to quit and call on Johnson to go, almost forcing him to resign. However, as per reports, some senior members of the cabinet, including Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove are staying in place.

3. Some lawmakers have also been trying to make changes in the rules so that they can hold another vote of confidence sooner than is currently allowed. Elections for the membership of the 1922 Committee, which sets the rules are also likely to be held shortly.

CHOOSING OF A SUCCESSOR:

1. Candidates willing to hold the leadership must be nominated by two other Conservative lawmakers. It could lead to a wide number of candidates.

2. Several rounds are held by the Conservative lawmakers and with each round, the number of candidates decreases. Each time they are asked to vote for their favoured candidate in a secret ballot, and the person who gets the lowest number of votes is eliminated.

3. This process takes place repeatedly until there are two candidates left. The votes earlier have been held on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

4. The final two candidates are then put to a postal ballot of the wider Conservative Party membership, and the winner is named the new leader.

5. The leader of the party with a majority in the House of Commons is the de facto prime minister. They do not have to call a snap election but have the power to do so.

HOW LONG THE PROCESS TAKES:

1. The length of time a leadership contest totally depends on how many people are contesting for the position.

2. Theresa May, the former Prime Minister of the UK, became the leader three weeks after predecessor David Cameron resigned in 2016 and all other contenders dropped out mid-race. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson faced former health minister Jeremy Hunt in the run-off ballot of Conservative members to replace May in 2019 and took office two months after May announced her intention to resign.