Washington | Jagran World Desk: Lawyer Camille Vasquez who became an internet sensation after representing actor Johnny Depp in the defamation case he filed against ex-wife Amber Heard, has been given a promotion at her law firm Brown Rudnick. The lawyer gained fame after she cross-examined Heard during the six-week-long trial which grabbed the world's attention.

Taking to Twitter, the firm announced, “We are pleased to announce that Camille Vasquez has been elevated to partner. She was a key member of the litigation team that won a jury verdict last week for actor #JohnnyDepp in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard."

We are pleased to announce that Camille Vasquez has been elevated to partner. She was a key member of the litigation team that won a jury verdict last week for actor #JohnnyDepp in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Full announcement here: https://t.co/EYPjkCCqFy pic.twitter.com/LqE5Z3Ig7B — Brown Rudnick (@BrownRudnickLLP) June 7, 2022

The firm further said that historically, this decision is made at the end of their fiscal year, but given Vasquez’s performance in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial, it was proven to the world that she was ready to take this next step now. "We are incredibly proud of her and look forward to what she will accomplish as our newest partner", the law firm said in a statement.

Camille Vasquez became an overnight sensation after she boldly cross-examined Amber Heard regardless of the outcome of the trial. Among the highlights had been when she asked the 'Aquaman' actor whether the USD 7 million dollar divorce settlement amount had been donated to charity by her, as promised.

After Amber Heard tried to avoid answering it directly by stating that she had pledged the money to different charities, Vasquez pointed out the misdirection by saying "Ms Heard, respectfully, that's not my question".

"I am delighted that Brown Rudnick has given me its full vote of confidence by having me join the partnership. I'm proud of the uniquely talented team I've had the privilege to lead, which exemplified teamwork and collaboration, and I look forward to continuing to represent Brown Rudnick's culture of excellence," Vasquez said in a statement.

Before being entitled to the promotion, she worked as an associate at Brown Rudnick, the law firm that represented Johnny Depp in his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan