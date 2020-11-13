In an interview, the Pakistani leader said that she faced some severe inconveniences when was incarcerated after being arrested in the Chaudhary Sugar Mills case last year and was lodged in a jail.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking revelation, daughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday alleged that the Imran Khan government had installed CCTV cameras in her jail cell and even in the bathroom after her arrest in 2019.

"I have gone to jail twice and if I speak about how I, a woman, was treated in jail, they will not have the audacity to show their faces," she said as reported by news agency ANI while referring to the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government.

In her criticism of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that if authorities can break into a room and arrest her in front of her father Nawaz Sharif and launch personal attacks on her, then no woman is safe in Pakistan. "A woman, whether she is in Pakistan or anywhere else, is not weak," she added.

A report by Pakistan's Geo News also stated that Maryam Nawaz's party is open for a dialogue with the military establishments within the purview of the Pakistani constitution, provided that the PTI government should be removed from the power.

She further stated that she was not against state institutions but stressed that there would be no dialogue in secret. She also said the idea of dialogue through the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) can be deliberated upon.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif was arrested in 2019 over charges of money laundering. After her arrest, the PML-N leader claimed that she was arrested illegally by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and also stated that she was being politically victimised.

In a press conference last year, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar had said that the Maryam Nawaz Sharif family had used Chaudhry Sugar Mills for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares. More than Rs 7 million worth of shares were transferred to Maryam Nawaz in 2008 through the mill's shares, which were later transferred to Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010, Shahzad Akbar had said.



(With ANI Inputs)

