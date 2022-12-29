Cambodia Casino Fire: 10 Killed, Over 50 Injured In Massive Blaze; People Jump Out Of Windows To Save Life

At least 10 people were killed in a massive fire that broke out in Cambodia's casino. (Iamge Credits: @hea_chem/Twitter)

AT LEAST 10 people were killed while over 50 others were injured in a massive fire that broke out at a hotel casino in Cambodia. In the video, that surfaced on the internet, people were seen jumping out of the windows in a bid to escape the blaze. As many as 53 were wounded and eight people were missing, provincial authorities in neighbouring Thailand said on Thursday, Reuters reported.

The fire broke out at about midnight on Wednesday at the Grand Diamond City Casino in the town of Poipet, a city on Cambodia’s border with Thailand.

Several videos and photos shared on social media platforms showed the massive fire that broke out in the casino complex, with some unidentified people jumping from the burning building to save their lives.

Watch as disturbing video shows People jumping out of the Grand Diamond City Hotel in Poipet Cambodia as a Massive fire burns uncontrollably with reports of many trapped inside the hotel

Local media reported that foreign nationals were inside the casino at the time of the fire. The injured people have been shifted to hospitals in Thailand’s Sa Kaeo province. The statement from Sa Kaeo made no mention of the nationalities yet, Reuters reported.

“The authorities have been trying to control the fire including by sending in firetrucks from the Thai side," AFP quoted a Thai ministry source as saying.