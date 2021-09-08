Mexico got struck with an earthquake of magnitude 7.0, which left the people out on the streets and buildings trembling in the capital. Scroll to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: An Earthquake of 7.0-magnitude has shaken Mexico on Tuesday near the Pacific coast killing a man who was crushed by a falling post, and causing rockfalls and damaging buildings, according to Mexico authorities. An earthquake of that magnitude got spread to hundreds of kilometers shaking the buildings in the capital.

The 7.0 magnitude quake, which hit 11 miles northeast of Acapulco in Guerrero state, shook the hillsides around the city, downing trees and pitching large boulders onto roads.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the temblor had not caused major damages in Guerrero, the neighboring region of Oaxaca, Mexico City, and elsewhere.

Earlier, The State Governor of Guerrero had notified the press that there was no casualty but as the effect of the earthquake decreased they identified one casualty.

Acapulco is roughly 230 miles (375 km) from Mexico City. In the central Roma Sur neighborhood of Mexico City, lights went off and scared residents rushed out, some wearing little more than pajamas, a witness told Reuters.

Residents huddled together in the rain, holding young children or pets." It was terrible. It really reminds me of the 1985 quake every time something like this happens," said Yesmin Rizk, a 70-year-old Roma Sur resident.

A massive earthquake that struck the Mexican capital in 1985 killed thousands of people. Later in 2017, a 7.1 magnitude quake again left many people dead and some on the streets and destroyed many buildings in the country.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh