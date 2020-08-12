It comes weeks after a 15-year-old boy also succumbed to the disease in a neighbouring province of Mongolia.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bubonic plague has claimed another life in Mongolia, the latest in a handful of cases to emerge there and in neighbouring China this year. The highly infectious disease, also known as the “Black Death” in the Middle Ages, claims at least one death every year in Mongolia.

More than 70 people in close contact with the 42-year-old, who had bought two dead marmots before he fell ill, will now be tested and undergo quarantine.

It comes weeks after a 15-year-old boy also succumbed to the disease in a neighbouring province of Mongolia.

Health officials in China have also reported two similar deaths from its side of the border this month — one from bubonic plague, and another caused by the rare pharyngeal plague.

The recent cases prompted Russia's nearby Burytia region to test rodents for the bubonic plague and urge residents not to hunt or eat marmots.

The government had recently issued a warning in norther Mongolia asking people to avoid hunting and eating of animals that could carry plague. It also asked public to report any suspected cases of plague or fever with no clear causes, and to report any sick or dead marmots.

The World Health Organisation says that the disease is caused by a bacteria Yersinia pestis, found in small mammals such as mice, rats, rabbits and squirrels. The disease spreads from one person to another due to the bites of the fleas who have already fed on Yersinia pestis hosting organisms.

The WHO says that Plague is symptomised by sudden onset of fever, chills, body aches, and weakness, vomiting and nausea. In bubonic plague sufferer, the lymph node becomes inflamed, tense and excruciatingly painful called a ‘bubo’. At advanced stages, the inflamed lymph nodes can turn into open sores filled with pus. When the plague advances to the lungs, pneumonic plague becomes the most virulent form of plague, resulting in blackening of nails and digits, and subsequent death.

Bubonic plague essentially demands urgent hospitalisation and treatment with antibiotics. Gladly, antibiotics can treat the vile disease, with an effective treatment stimulus resulting in only one death in ten individuals due to Bubonic plague.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta