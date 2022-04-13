New York (US) | Jagran News Desk: After more than 24 hours of the incident that left 13 people injured, the New York police on Wednesday arrested a 62-year-old man, identified as Frank James, for allegedly firing at a subway station in Brooklyn, according to local media reports.

James was arrested in Manhattan's East Village neighbourhood by the police and federal agencies after a massive manhunt was launched against him. Officials said he had fired a semi-automatic handgun at the subway station that was later recovered, along with three extended-ammunition magazines and other ammunition.

James, who was named as the "Person of Interest" by the New York police, had opened fire at the subway station on Tuesday, leaving over a dozen injured. However, the police had later said that the shooting "was not significantly worse than it is."

However, the police is yet to know what forced James to open fire at the Brooklyn station.

"We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorized even by a single individual. The NYPD is searching for the suspect at large, and we will find him," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Tuesday, as reported by news agency PTI.

"Today was a difficult day for New York. Days like these are planned out too often in cities across America. This morning witnessed an act of violence and evil in the heart of Brooklyn."

"I have been realistic and outspoken about my commitment to protecting public safety. I stand by that and will continue to do everything in my power to dam the rivers that feed the sea of violence. But this is not only a New York City problem, this violence, these guns, these relentless shooters are an American problem and it's going to take all levels of government to stop them," he added.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in New York said it is monitoring the situation in Brooklyn, adding that it is in touch with the local authorities. "Deeply disturbed by the horrific shooting in Brooklyn today. We are in touch with local authorities. Our prayers and thoughts with those injured," it had tweeted earlier.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma