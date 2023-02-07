British PM Rishi Sunak Reshuffles Top Team, Names Grant Shapps As Energy Security Minister

RESHUFFLING his Cabinet on Tuesday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak named Grant Shapps as energy security minister while Kemi Badenoch was named as business and trade minister. This came after he created new government departments and made several changes to his top team.

Along with Shapps and Badenoch, Michelle Donelan became the new minister for science, innovation and technology, while Lucy Frazer is now minister for culture, media and sport, Reuters reported.

The Prime Minister named Greg Hands as the new chair of the Conservative Party, replacing Nadhim Zahawi who was sacked after an investigation found he committed a serious breach by not being open about a tax probe.

While splitting up a larger department, Sunak said this would help deliver his plans to halve inflation and grow the economy. Sunak split the department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to create four new portfolios, including one for science and innovation, a personal passion.

The former finance minister, who worked had worked for a hedge fund, is attempting to guide the economy through an extended period of double-digit inflation and stagnation, which is being made worse by the skyrocketing cost of energy.

In January, Sunak promised in January to tackle Britain's most serious problems, from cutting inflation to fixing the National Health Service (NHS) and reducing illegal migration, aiming to convince his lawmakers he can lead them into the next election.

Since moving into Downing Street in October, last year, Sunak has been under pressure to establish his control over his government and his party which removed two prime ministers due to scandal and economic upheaval last year.

Britain's Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak became the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on October 24 after replacing Liz Truss in the Tory leadership race.

(With Reuters Inputs)