British PM Rishi Sunak, His 15 Cabinet Ministers May Lose In 2024 Elections; Here’s Why

42-year-old Sunak is battling to turn around the fortune of the Tories as the majority of recent polls show Labour with leads of nearly 20 points. (Image Credit: Reuters.)

BRITISH Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and 15 of his cabinet ministers are at risk of losing their seats in general election ‘wipeout’, reported The Independent in fresh polling data. The newspaper claims that senior Tory leaders including Prime Minister Sunak, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and health secretary Steve Barclay are all at risk of losing the election expected in 2024.

According to the Focaldata polling for Best for Britain, there are chances that Foreign secretary James Cleverly, defence secretary Ben Wallace, business secretary Grant Shapps, Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and environment secretary Therese Coffey could also lose their seats.

The poll also suggested that only five cabinet ministers, Jeremy Hunt, Suella Braverman, Michael Gove, Nadhim Zawawi and Kemi Badenoch, would be safe in the election.

Excluding Raab, who would lose to the Liberal Democrats in Esher and Walton, and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, who is headed for defeat by the SNP in Dumfries and Galloway, all other Tory MPs in the current cabinet are at risk of losing their seats to Labour.

A recent analysis of 10 crucial "bellwether" seats, or seats that have consistently voted for the winning party in recent years, shared with The Independent, reveals that Labour is on course to win all 10 seats.

Naomi Smith, Chief Executive of Best for Britain, a group campaigning for internationalist values and for closer ties with the European Union (EU) said, "Sunak's Cabinet deserves nothing short of a wipeout.”

Smith further said that the high proportion of uncertain voters still gives Conservatives a chance of making the election a close call. Despite the dismal polls for Sunak's party, Best for Britain's analysis has shown that Labour's enormous lead over the Tories could be more fragile than initially thought.

42-year-old Sunak is battling to turn around the fortune of the Tories as the majority of recent polls show Labour with leads of nearly 20 points. Polling experts stated that a slight poll bounce after Sunak succeeded Liz Truss has now "flatlined," according to the report.

In the previous week, Sunak tried to relaunch his premiership after offering five promises to turn around the economy, cut NHS waiting lists and "stop the small boats" by the election in 2024.

(With Agency Inputs.)