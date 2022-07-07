Boris Johnson Agrees To Step Down As UK PM; To Stay As Caretaker Leader Till New Appointment

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday agrees to step down as the Tory leader, Leader of the Conservative Party in the British Parliament but will remain on the top post until a new leader is elected, who will later be elected as the new premier, Downing Street reported amid mounting pressure on Johnson to resign following the exodus of his ministers from the cabinet.

Johnson, 58, will remain in charge at 10 Downing Street until the process of electing a new leader is completed by the time of the Conservative Party conference, scheduled for October. He is expected to formally announce his resignation and address the nation later on Thursday.

With eight ministers, including two secretaries of state, resigning in the last two hours, an isolated and powerless Johnson was set to bow to the inevitable and declare he was stepping down later, the report further said.

The move came after days of high drama and a steady stream of resignations from his Cabinet since Tuesday and just minutes after his newly appointed Chancellor to replace Rishi Sunak wrote a public letter calling for him to “go now”.

His resignation will now trigger a fierce leadership battle within the Conservative Party. The 1922 Committee is responsible for setting the timetable for a Tory leadership contest.

To take part in the race, a Tory MP has to be nominated by eight colleagues. If more than two MPs put themselves forward and secure enough nominations to run for leader, a series of secret ballots are held to whittle them down.

With reports regarding Johnson's resignation started to emerge, below is how a process to find Johnson's successor will work:

- Candidates putting themselves forward for the leadership -and there could be many - must be nominated by two other Conservative lawmakers.

- Conservative lawmakers then hold several rounds of votes to whittle down the field. Each time they are asked to vote for their favoured candidate in a secret ballot, and the person with the fewest votes is eliminated.

- This process is repeated until there are two candidates remaining. Votes previously have been held on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

- The final two candidates are then put to a postal ballot of the wider Conservative Party membership, with the winner named the new leader.

- The leader of the party with a majority in the House of Commons is the de facto prime minister. He or she does not have to call a snap election but has the power to do so.

