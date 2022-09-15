Britain's Shutdown For Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Halts Normal Life; Supermarkets, Food Banks Closed

AHEAD of Queen Elizabeth's funeral which is scheduled to take place on Monday, thousands of people face cancelled doctor appointments, closed food banks, and shut supermarkets because of a surprise national holiday.

The closure has left many patients frustrated after being told that National Health Service (NHS) appointments they had waited months to secure were suddenly cancelled.

"For patients who may have been waiting up to two years for elective surgery or appointments — if they are then cancelled on the 19th, this will be incredibly distressing," Ellen Welch, who is the co-chair of doctors' lobby DAUK, said as quoted by Reuters.

"As frontline NHS staff, DAUK is left wondering if the decision-makers in government really understand how their decisions play out on the ground," Welch added.

Meanwhile, there are also concerns about the NHS resources needed to rebook appointments and doctors having to make childcare arrangements at short notice.

A spokesperson mentioned that for people who are waiting for cancer diagnostics, or chemotherapy, it's really difficult to know how they're going to proceed.

As with any national holiday, NHS staff will ensure urgent and emergency services are available, a spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Liz Truss mentioned that the NHS will "continue to operate and operate at scale on that day".

Many organisations have faced criticism for their decisions to suspend services as a mark of respect.

"The country's gone mad...British Cycling strongly recommends that nobody rides a bike while the Queen's funeral is taking place," musician John Spiers wrote on Twitter, after British Cycling was forced to withdraw guidance asking people to limit bike rides on Monday.

From supermarkets including Britain's biggest retailer Tesco (TSCO.L), as well as Asda, Iceland, Aldi, and Poundland, to the world's leading global foodservice retailer, McDonalds, a range of economic activities will get affected due to the closure on Monday, September 19.

Some food banks - a lifeline for poorer households - have also announced closures, while several striking workers' unions have also suspended planned industrial action as a mark of respect.

The government, however, has said there is no obligation to cancel or postpone events or close venues and left such decisions to individual organisations.

(With inputs from Reuters)