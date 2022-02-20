London | Jagran World Desk: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday. The palace reportedly said that the 95-year old monarch is experiencing ‘mild cold like symptoms’ but she will continue to execute ‘light duties’ at Windsor Palace during immediate future.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines," the Palace was quoted as saying by BBC.

The development comes after Prince Charles, the queen's eldest son and heir, tested positive on February 10, two days after meeting his mother at Windsor. The announcement was made only a few weeks after the Queen reached her platinum jubilee of 70 years on the throne on 6 February.

No information was given then on whether Queen Elizabeth had herself taken a test. She resumed in-person audiences at the castle last week, but complained to one attendee of suffering from stiffness.

Queen Elizabeth was pictured on Tuesday greeting the Ambassador of Estonia to UK, who spoke to her via video-link from Buckingham Palace. She reportedly also received the Spanish ambassador over video-link.

Her first major public engagement for more than three months was held on Saturday 5 February, the eve of her jubilee, when she met charity workers at Sandringham House, The Guardian reported.

According to The Guardian, the royal household has its own royal physicians and the Queen’s doctors will be on hand to take care of and monitor the head of state, with Prof Sir Huw Thomas, the head of the medical household and physician to the Queen, expected to be in charge.

The Queen is understood to be triple vaccinated but she had been on doctors’ orders to rest since mid October, after cancelling a run of engagements and spending a night in hospital undergoing preliminary tests.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma