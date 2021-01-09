The Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip, both in their nineties, have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip, both in their nineties, have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines.

Britain was amongst the first countries to begin the inoculation drive, with priorities given to the health workers and the elderly. Queen Elizabeth is aged 94, while her husband is aged 99.

Quoting a royal source, Reuters reported that two were administered vaccines by a household doctor at the queen's Windsor Castle residence. To counter any speculation, the queen has made the news public. The Queen’s public backing for the vaccine would be a ppowerful message to counter the misinformaion against the vaccines circulating online.

Prince Charles and his eldest son Prince William had tested positive for coronavirus last year. Both have since recovered. The virus has infected over 1.7 people in the United Kingdom, while 60, 000 people have died due to the infection.

Several countries across the world have rolled out vaccines against the deadly virus. In India, the first phase of vaccination will begin from January 16. Around 30 crore people will be vaccinated in the first phase, with priority to be given to healthcare staff and frontline workers. So far, the central government has approved two coronavirus vaccines -- Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' and Oxford-AstraZeneca's 'Covishield' -- for emergency use authorisation in India. It has also conducted two nationwide vaccine dry runs to assess the readiness to start the vaccination drive in India, which has been dubbed as the world's largest inoculation against the novel pathogen. India is the second-worst COVID-19 affected country in the world.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja