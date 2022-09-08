Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away At 96, World Leaders Express Grief

Britain's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday (September 8) at the age of 96. The news was announced by Buckingham Palace.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the Royal Family tweeted on Thursday.

Earlier, on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said that doctors are concerned about the health of Queen Elizabeth II. Further, the doctor also recommended that she remained under medical supervision.

After the doctor's concern, Queen Elizabeth's family rushed to her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle to be by her side.

As soon as the news of Queen Elizabeth's death surfaced online, several politicians and renowned faces expressed their grief.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said, "Queen Elizabeth was a major player in world history over the last seventy years. She represented the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with balance, wisdom, respect for institutions and democracy. She has been the most beloved symbol of her country and has garnered respect, affection and sympathy everywhere. She ensured stability in times of crisis and kept the value of tradition alive in a society in constant and profound evolution."

"Her spirit of service, her dedication to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, the profound dignity with which she has held office for such a long time have been an unceasing source of admiration for generations," he added.

Former British Prime Minister John Major also expressed the sadness on Queen Elizabeth II death. He said, 'We have all lost someone very precious to us and, as we mourn, we should be grateful that we were blessed with such an example of duty and leadership for so very many years."

Take a look at other reactions here:

It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022

We offer our deepest condolences to the @RoyalFamily on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



Canadians across the country will mourn the loss of The Queen. Let us take a moment to honour Her Majesty’s memory in each of our own ways. pic.twitter.com/DzTMuYzQgX — Governor General of Canada (@GGCanada) September 8, 2022

The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth is a profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world.

Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service.

On behalf of the people of Scotland, I convey my deepest condolences to The King and the Royal Family. https://t.co/o2XqGJMF2S — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) September 8, 2022

It’s with deep regret that I learned of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.



The British people will miss the leadership she gave as monarch.



I would like to offer my sincere sympathies and condolences to her children, and wider family as they come to terms with their grief 1/4 — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) September 8, 2022

My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and all the people Her Majesty inspired throughout her lifetime of service. pic.twitter.com/r5pjncyCu8 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 8, 2022

Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.



As our longest reigning monarch, she firmly upheld the values and traditions of the British Monarchy.



On behalf of the people of Wales I offer our deepest condolences to Her Majesty's family during this sad time. pic.twitter.com/jZAMHtMBD5 — Mark Drakeford (@PrifWeinidog) September 8, 2022

Today we celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II who reigned with style, grace, and strength. We all admired her and when she spoke, we listened. In her own words:



“The true measure of our actions is how long the good in them lasts.” pic.twitter.com/oqKJAI4Y4F — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) September 8, 2022

I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture. pic.twitter.com/3aACbxhLgC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022

It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the 🇺🇦 people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 8, 2022

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We send our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the UK and the Commonwealth.”



– Toto pic.twitter.com/I6ertq9l8f — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 8, 2022