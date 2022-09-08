Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away At 96, World Leaders Express Grief

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday (September 8). She was Britain's longest-serving monarch and died at the age of 96.

By Mallika Mehzabeen
Thu, 08 Sep 2022 11:37 PM IST
Image Credits: Reuters

Britain's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday (September 8) at the age of 96. The news was announced by Buckingham Palace.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the Royal Family tweeted on Thursday.

Earlier, on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said that doctors are concerned about the health of Queen Elizabeth II. Further, the doctor also recommended that she remained under medical supervision.

After the doctor's concern, Queen Elizabeth's family rushed to her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle to be by her side.

As soon as the news of Queen Elizabeth's death surfaced online, several politicians and renowned faces expressed their grief.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said, "Queen Elizabeth was a major player in world history over the last seventy years. She represented the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with balance, wisdom, respect for institutions and democracy. She has been the most beloved symbol of her country and has garnered respect, affection and sympathy everywhere. She ensured stability in times of crisis and kept the value of tradition alive in a society in constant and profound evolution."

"Her spirit of service, her dedication to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, the profound dignity with which she has held office for such a long time have been an unceasing source of admiration for generations," he added.

Former British Prime Minister John Major also expressed the sadness on Queen Elizabeth II death. He said, 'We have all lost someone very precious to us and, as we mourn, we should be grateful that we were blessed with such an example of duty and leadership for so very many years."

Take a look at other reactions here:

