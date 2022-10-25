Britain's New PM Rishi Sunak Undertakes Cabinet Rejig As First Measure In Crisis-hit Nation

New leader of the Britain's Conservative Party Rishi Sunak walks outside the Conservative Campaign Headquarters, in London, Britain October 24, 2022. (Image: REUTERS)

BRITAIN'S newly elected Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday asked several serving ministers to leave, soon after he took charge of office. In one of the first measures to tackle the political and economic crisis facing the nation, Sunak took up the task of reshuffling the cabinet.

British minister Alok Sharma lost his cabinet position in the rejig, but he will remain Britain's COP26 president, the government said.

Earlier, in his first speech as UK Prime Minister, Sunak warned that difficult decisions lay ahead as he looks to cut public spending and fix the "mistakes" made during his predecessor Liz Truss' short tenure

Speaking outside the prime minister's residence at Downing Street, Sunak said, "I fully appreciate how hard things are. I understand too that I have work to do to restore trust, after all that has happened. All I can say is that I am not daunted. I know the high office I have accepted and I hope to live up to its demands."

The newly elected Prime Minister faces the challenge of a falling economy and plummeting popularity of his Conservative Party. He shoulders the responsibility of fulfilling the promises made by former prime minister Boris Johnson during the 2019 election and is expected to invest heavily.

As one of the richest men in parliament, Sunak is expected to slash spending to plug an estimated 40 billion pound ($45 billion) hole in the public finances created by an economic slowdown, higher borrowing costs and an energy support scheme.

Sunak was appointed as the 57th Prime Minister of the United Kingdom by King Charles III on Tuesday. The 42-year-old former finance minister became the youngest British PM in 200 years. His appointment was historic as he also became the first person of colour, who is a Hindu by religion and has roots in India, to hold the post of the prime minister.

(With inputs from Reuters)