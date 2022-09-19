Britain's Longest-Serving Monarch Queen Elizabeth II Laid To Rest After Royal Funeral

British Queen Elizabeth II who reigned over 40 countries through decades has been laid to rest at St George Chapel in Windsor Castle. The Queen's final journey to her resting place was joined by King Charles, his sons William and Harry and other senior royals. They marched silently behind Elizabeth's coffin, following a state funeral of matchless pageantry at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen's coffin was carried on the same gun carriage used for her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria's funeral. Thousands of people crammed into central London to witness a ceremony attended by leaders and royalty from across the globe, a fitting end for Britain's longest-serving monarch who won widespread respect during 70 years on the throne.

As Big Ben tolled, Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin made its final journey through London.



From Westminster Abbey, along Horse Guards, down the Mall to Wellington Arch, the Procession included detachments from British and Commonwealth Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/JYb4BZFeGZ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022

After the service, a flag-draped casket was pulled on a gun carriage the short distance from Westminster Hall to the Abbey by 142 sailors with arms linked. A bell tolled and bagpipes skirled.

Pin-drop silence fell over London's Hyde Park nearby as thousands of people, who for hours had picnicked and chatted, went quiet the second the queen's coffin appeared on screens erected for the occasion.

The Cavalry Last Post is sounded by the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry before the Nation fell silent in Remembrance of Her Majesty The Queen. pic.twitter.com/ap5ccCiQW2 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022

Shortly before, hundreds of armed personnel in full ceremonial dress had marched in a historic display of kilts, bearskin hats, scarlet tunics and brass bands.

Inside the abbey, lines of scripture were set to music that has been used at every state funeral since the early 18th century. Among those walking behind the casket was the queen's great-grandson and future king, nine-year-old Prince George.

‘Rarely has such a promise been so well kept’



The Archbishop of Canterbury today gave the Sermon at Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral: pic.twitter.com/EyIgSCjtVd — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022

The 2,000-strong congregation included some 500 presidents, prime ministers, foreign royal families and dignitaries including Joe Biden of the United States and leaders from France, Canada, Australia, China, Pakistan and the Cook Islands.

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, told the congregation that the grief felt by so many across Britain and the wider world reflected the late monarch's "abundant life and loving service."

"Her late majesty famously declared on a 21st birthday broadcast that her whole life would be dedicated to serving the nation and Commonwealth," he said.

"Rarely has such a promise been so well kept. Few leaders receive the outpouring of love that we have seen."

Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 aged 96 at her Scottish summer home, Balmoral Castle. Queen Elizabeth reigned for 70 years and 214 days, as she was the first British sovereign to celebrate a platinum jubilee.

