New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the debates over recognising the Taliban as Afghanistan's ruling government, British Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, on Friday said that the UK will not recognise the Islamist Group as the new government in Kabul, however, it will deal with the new realities in the war-torn country and does not want to see the social and economic fabric of the country broken, Reuters reported.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan