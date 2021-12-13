London | Jagran World Desk: The United Kindom on Monday reported the first known death due to Omicron variant of COVID-19. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the first patient has died after contracting the Omicron variant of coronavirus, news agency Reuters quoted UK-based Sky News as reporting.

Speaking at a vaccination clinic near West London's Paddington, Boris Johnson said, "Sadly, yes Omicron is producing hospitalisations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron."

"So I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think that's something we need to set on one side and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population. So the best thing we can do is all get our boosters," he added.

(This is a breaking story. More to follow soon)

Posted By: Mukul Sharma