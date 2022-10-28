Britain PM Rishi Sunak's Invite to 'Vijay Mama' Leaves Internet Curious | Watch

EVER since the United Kingdom got its new India-origin Prime Minister, Indians have been going crazy. From leaders sending congratulatory to PM Rishi Sunak to netizens starting an online meme festival, the topic of discussion has been Britain's PM.

Now, amid all these, celebrity chef Sanjay Raina shared a video from his Twitter handle, interacting with Sunak that left the internet confused and curious.

Sunak, in the video, can be seen inviting "Vijay Mama" over to 10 Downing Street. “Vijay Mama, hi. It's Rishi, how are you? Hopefully, you come here and see me. So when you get here, chat with your nephew ( pointing at Raina) and tell him to bring you to Downing Street. Take care,” says the Prime Minister.

The video that has been making rounds on the internet goes with the caption, "Visa on arrival ab pakka (Visa on arrival is sure now)" and has garnered more than 100k views and 6,315 likes so far.

The users, meanwhile, seem, to have a really good time watching the video. A user asked Sunak to send Kohinoor back to India and wrote, "Rishi Bhaiya, while returning, please send Kohinoor through Vijay Mama!."

A second appreciated Sunak for his humility and commented, "That's really nice of him, he comes across as a nice person." Raina also replied to the comment and wrote, "Most certainly."

"Ek Vijay to pahle hi sabko Mama bana kar UK chale gaye hain!" said another.

Sunak was appointed as the new prime minister of the UK on Tuesday. He has been in the headlines ever since then.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held talks with Sunak and the two leaders emphasized the importance of an early conclusion of "a balanced and comprehensive" Free Trade Agreement between the two countries.

"Glad to speak to Rishi Sunak today. Congratulated him on assuming charge as UK PM. We will work together to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We also agreed on the importance of an early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA," said PM in a tweet.

(With inputs from ANI)