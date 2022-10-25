Watch: Liz Truss Bows Out As Prime Minister Of United Kingdom, Says 'Brighter Days Lies Ahead'

Liz Truss delivers a speech on her last day in office as British Prime Minister, outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London (Reuters Image)

Outgoing British Prime Minister Liz Truss said the country faced "brighter days" as she made her final speech as a leader outside her Downing Street office on Tuesday.

"Our country continues to battle through a storm. But I believe in Britain. I believe in the British people. And I know that brighter days lie ahead," Truss said. She then travelled to see King Charles and formally resign.

Truss wished her replacement, Rishi Sunak, every success in the job, and stressed that she still believed in the high growth, low-tax ideology that she attempted to pursue in office.

Watch her speech here:

Liz Truss - “In just a short period this government has acted urgently & decisively”... making sure millions of people's mortgage repayments increased by £500+ a month.



Cheers, Liz 😡 pic.twitter.com/QUHH9bI1sZ — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 25, 2022

"From my time as prime minister, I am more convinced than ever, that we need to be bold and confront the challenges that we face," Truss said, before invoking Roman philosopher Seneca.

"It is not because things are difficult that we do not dare. It is because we do not dare that they are difficult."

Truss was Britain's shortest serving prime minister. Sunak will formally replace her as British leader later on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain's third prime minister in less than two months, after infighting and feuding at Westminster that has horrified investors and alarmed international allies.

Sunak, Britain's youngest prime minister for more than 200 years and its first leader of colour, will replace Liz Truss who resigned after 44 days following a "mini budget" that sparked turmoil in financial markets.

The youngest UK PM in history faces one of the greatest challenges of any new leader when he becomes British prime minister on Tuesday, needing to tackle a mounting economic crisis, a warring political party and a deeply divided country.

(With Reuters Input)