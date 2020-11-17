BRICS Summit 2020 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that countries supporting terrorism must be brought to the book.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: BRICS Summit 2020 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the BRICS Summit 2020 on Monday, said that the countries responsible for terrorism must be called out. The 12th summit of the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) grouping is being held virtually in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The summit is likely to focus on issues such as counter-terrorism, coronavirus pandemic, bilateral trade among others. Besides PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Russian President Vladimir Putin also attended the summit, which has come at a time when two of its participants -- India and China -- are locked in a bitter border standoff.

Live Updates of BRICS Summit 2020

05:25 pm: "Recovery post-COVID will see a huge role being played by BRICS nations. There is a lot of scope in increasing trade between BIRCS nations. We have started a big reform process in India under our Atmanirbhar Bharat mission. This could be a significant force multiplier post-COVID. We saw this during the pandemic when we helped hundreds of nations with medical supplies and now we are looking at large-scale vaccine production," says Modi.

05:20 pm: "India has been committed to UN. We have lost the highest number of personnel within the UN peacekeeping force. But today many questions are being raised around UN. India believes that reforms in UN security council is very important and we seek support from BRICS in this regard. There should be reforms in other UN associated bodies," he says.

05:15 pm: We commemorated the end of World War II. India also had a huge contribution in the war. Post the war, the United Nations was formed: Modi

05:13 pm: PM says: "We need to tackle terror effectively. Terrorism is the biggest challenge. The nations supporting it should also be called out."

05:10 pm: In 2021, BRICS will complete 15 years. Our 'sherpas' can make a report to evaluate the various decisions taken by us in the past years: PM Modi

05:00 pm: PM Modi begins his address. He also shared a link to watch him speak live during the BRICS Summit 2020. Watch Below

Speaking at the BRICS Summit. https://t.co/e2X66cZ5so — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2020

