The BRICS 2021 Summit will be held on September 9 attended by the five-member states Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. India will be hosting the BRICS Summit for the third time after 2012 and 2016.

New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: The BRICS 2021 Summit is scheduled to take place on September 9 as reported by news agency ANI. The international relations conference attended by heads of state or heads of government of the five-member states Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa will be the thirteenth annual BRICS summit. It will be the third time that India will be hosting the BRICS Summit after 2012 and 2016.

The theme of the 13th BRICS summit is - ‘BRICS @ 15: Intra-BRICS Cooperation for Continuity, Consolidation, and Consensus’. "It is a matter of great pride that BRICS has been a beacon of multilateralism based on equality, mutual respect, and trust. The theme reflects our approach to strengthen the founding principles of BRICS cooperation based on continuity, consolidation, and consensus," the 13th BRICS Summit website states.

India has reportedly listed the reform of the multilateral system and counter-terrorism cooperation as its priorities this year for BRICS.

Last week, China had also said that the Afghanistan situation was likely to be taken up during the BRICS Summit this month. “BRICS is an important platform for cooperation between emerging markets and developing countries. It is a positive stabilising constructive force in international affairs,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin had said.

India at BRICS Digital Health Summit on Friday discussed challenges and opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar represented India and addressed the panel on India's priorities towards full adoption of digital health technologies at all levels and BRICS's strategy in building a cadre of competent health informatics professionals using a standardized curriculum across BRICS countries.

At the outset, Dr. Pawar acknowledged that digital health has become the priority in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In presence of Health Ministers of BRICS nations, BRICS Digital Health Declaration was adopted.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha