Brazil Riots: Bolsonaro Supporters Storm Congress, Supreme Court; How And Why Violence Unfolded

DAYS after Leftist president Lula da Silva, who was also the Brazilian president from 2003 to 2011, narrowly defeated Jair Bolsonaro in a run-off vote, hundred's of supporters of the far-right former President attacked Congress, the presidential palace, and the Supreme court. The attack on the capital city of Brasilia echoed the attacks on the US Capitol building by the supporters of former President Donald Trump. Amid the chaos and the violence that erupted, the security forces were able to regain the control of the Congress building in the evening.

Here's the timeline that led to the incident:

On October 30, 2022, the left President ula defeated Jair Bolsonaro. Following the defeat the supporters of the former President, started to gather across the military bases across the country. The protest after the defeat continued for days in various ways via holding rallies, truckers blocking the roads among others.

Almost a month after the defeat, Bolsonaro on November 2, 2022, challenged the results of the Brazillian election. He argued that the votes from some machines should be declared invalid to which the election commission denied.

Days after the challenge, the federal court of the country certifed the victory of Lula in the election. Meawnhile, the protest and violence continued in the following days in the country.

After the federal court certified, Lula was sworn as the the president on Jan 1, 2023 for the third time. After the swearing ceremony, Lula said that the democracy is the true winner in the presidential polls.

Just a week after Lula was sworn in as the President, the supporters of Bolsonaro, on January 8, invaded the Brazil presidential palace and ransacked government buildings. Tens of thousands of supporters smashed windows, overturned furniture, destroyed art works and stole the country's original 1988 Constitution. Guns were also seized from a presidential security office.

Lula Assures Action

Leftist President Lula decreed federal intervention of public security in teh capital and has assured punushment for the leaders who have attacked the government building.

"All the people who did this will be found and punished," Lula told reporters from Sao Paulo State as quoted by Reuters.

Lula also blamed Bolsonaro for inflaming his supporters after his baseless allegations about election fraud post his defeat.

Bolsonaro Rejects Accusations

Blosonaro has rejected the allegations levelled against him, in a tweet that peaceful demonstrations were democratic but the invasion of government building "crossed the line".

World leaders condemn Bolsonaro

After the attacks on the government buildings, the world leaders have heavily criticsed the act. Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi expressed his concern and extended support to government authorities. He also said that "democratic traditions must be respected by everyone".

"Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities," he tweeted, tagging Brazil's president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

US President Joe Biden has called the events an "assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power". He also added that the Brazil's democratic instituions had full U.S. support.

"Using violence to attack democratic institutions is always unacceptable," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on Twitter. "We join Lula in urging an immediate end to these actions."