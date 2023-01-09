Brazil’s Ex-President Jair Bolsonaro Condemns 'Pillaging, Invasion' Of SC, Presidential Mansion By His Supporters

BRAZIL's former president Jair Bolsonaro condemned "pillaging and invasions of public buildings” after the Congress, the presidential mansion, and the Supreme Court were all attacked by hundreds of his supporters on Sunday in a grim echo of the US Capitol invasion two years ago by former president Donald Trump’s supporters.

Bolsonaro denied all the allegations made by newly elected President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva calling it “baseless” that he incited an attack on the Brasilia government building. Taking it to Twitter, the former president, who last month on the second-to-last day of his government left Brazil for the US state of Florida, also defended the right to "peaceful protests”.

After the capital security forces were initially overwhelmed by the invaders, leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in an election in October, announced a federal military intervention in Brasilia lasting until January 31.

Lula da Silva who is recently inaugurated on January 1, blamed Bolsonaro for inciting his supporters after a campaign of baseless allegations about potential election fraud following the end of his rule marked by divisive nationalist populism. The allies of the president also questioned how Brasilia's public security forces were so unprepared and swiftly overwhelmed by rioters who had been planning on social media for days to gather for weekend protests.

"These vandals, who we could call fanatical fascists, did what has never been done in the history of this country. All these people who did this will be found and they will be punished,” said Lula da Silva in a press conference during an official trip to Sao Paulo state. The invaders of the capital left a trail of destruction in their wake, tossing furniture through the presidential palace's broken windows, flooding parts of Congress with sprinklers, and looting the Supreme Court's ceremonial rooms.

The sight of thousands of yellow-and-green-clad protesters running riot in the capital capped months of tension following the October 30 vote.

Bolsonaro, an acolyte of Trump's who has yet to concede defeat, peddled the false claim that Brazil's electronic voting system was prone to fraud, spawning a violent movement of election deniers. Referring to Bolsonaro, Lula da Silva said, "This genocidist is encouraging this via social media from Miami. Everybody knows there are various speeches of the ex-president encouraging this."

Jair Bolsonaro did not say anything for almost six hours about the chaos and agitation in Brasilia before posting on Twitter that he "repudiates" Lula's accusations against him.



(With Agency Inputs.)