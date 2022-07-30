Brazil And Spain Record First Monkeypox-Related Deaths Outside African Continent

Spain on Friday confirmed Europe's first monkeypox-related death followed by Brazil which reported the first monkeypox-related death outside the African continent in the current outbreak.

According to the health ministry, the deceased in Brazil was a 41-year-old man who also suffered from lymphoma and a weakened immune system. "The comorbidities aggravated his condition," the ministry said, adding the patient was hospitalized in the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte and died from septic shock after being taken to the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Spain did not reveal the details of the person who died from the disease.

This comes in less than a week after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the rapidly spreading outbreak a global health emergency, its highest level of alert.

Brazil, including the United States and Canada, is on the list of the most affected countries by the global health emergency. These countries have reported more than 5,000 cases, as per the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

PAHO, in a press briefing this week mentioned that almost all of the cases had been reported among men who have s*x with men between the age of 25 and 45 years, including a warning that anyone can get the disease regardless of their gender or sexual orientation.

Meanwhile, amid the growing concerns over monkeypox, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday said the government is ready and alert against the viral disease.

As per the NCDC director Dr Sujeet Singh, 15 testing labs have been started for monkeypox infection testing across India. "If any suspected case arrives then we immediately conduct the test. 15 testing labs and our NCDC lab have also started doing the test. Surveillance is also going on. As per the situation, we also modify our strategy and the government is ready and alert," said Dr Singh.

"We are constantly doing meetings with all top officials of the Union Health Ministry to keep a close check on the overall situation," he added.

As of now, the country has recorded a total of four cases of the disease so far. In the reported cases, three are from Kerala, while one patient is from Delhi. Following this, the central government is on an alert even as the count of infections in some other countries has risen.

(With agency inputs)